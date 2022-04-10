Editor’s Note: This column was published in 2011, and is reprinted today as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history.
March 12, 1881, was like most spring days in Yuma – sunny and mild. Yet it could have been a bloody one. All the conditions were right. Guns were ready on both sides, and tempers were hot.
On the Yuma side was a force made up of prison guards from the Territorial Prison and irate citizens. Advancing on them was a deputy United States marshal and a posse of Tucsonans deputized for the Yuma invasion. But the expected gunfight never happened. The story can be found in Dean Smith’s excellent book, “The Goldwaters of Arizona,” and Yuma’s Sentinel Newspaper of April 2, 1881.
The confrontation began innocently enough when Joseph Goldwater, great-uncle of Sen. Barry Goldwater, left his office in San Francisco to visit his Yuma business friend, Issac Lyons. Joe was in the commission trading business and had several large customers in Arizona, including Lyons. He earned his living purchasing goods from wholesale merchants in San Francisco and shipping them to his customers in Arizona for resale.
At the time, Goldwater owed between $40,000 to $50,000 for supplies purchased on credit. Hearing that Goldwater was bound for Yuma just a few miles from Mexico, one of his creditors assumed that Joe was about to leave the country to avoid paying his debts.
A rumor took wings and threw Goldwater’s San Francisco creditors into a panic. Getting wind of the story and failing to investigate the truth, the city’s Examiner newspaper trumpeted the rumor with a story headlined “Bad Joseph Goldwater, How He Swindled the Wholesale Merchants of the City.”
The apparent crime and a hue and cry from creditors led the San Francisco Police Department to send a detective to Prescott, the territorial capital, where he got a warrant for Goldwater’s arrest on embezzlement charges.
Fearing Goldwater might resist, Det. Capt. W.A. Stone got the assistance of Deputy U.S. Marshal R.S. Paul and the man responsible for security at the Southern Pacific Railroad to help him arrest Goldwater. He also arranged to charter a railroad car to return his prisoner to California. Believing himself well-prepared, Stone headed for Yuma to take Goldwater into custody.
Goldwater had no idea that he was the object of a manhunt. He was visiting with his friend, Issac Lyons. It was true that Lyons owed him much money from goods purchased for his general store on the corner of Main and 2nd Street, but Joe felt that Issac would pay when the goods were sold.
The trio of law officers descended on Goldwater while he was eating dinner at the Lyons’ home. Announcing that they had a warrant for Goldwater’s arrest, the three placed a hat on Joe’s head and forcefully led him out of the house. Another guest at Lyons’ table, Issac Levy, tried to intervene, charging that Goldwater was being kidnapped, but backed off when one of the officers drew a gun and threatened to use it on the protesting Levy.
Failing to gain Goldwater’s release, Levy spread news of Goldwater’s seizure to other Yumans along Main Street, and an angry crowd formed to try to free him. It was no use. Goldwater was forced into the chartered rail car, and it was across the bridge into California before help could reach him. Within a day, he was back in San Francisco facing a judge.
The charges against Goldwater were dropped because there was no case. He hadn’t fled to Mexico to avoid his debts. Angry with the newspaper that was responsible for spreading the false tale, he demanded that it retract the story.
While the Examiner refused to issue a retraction, it did print Goldwater’s answer to his critics. He had always operated on credit, Joe pointed out, and usually had a greater indebtedness than when arrested on the embezzlement charges.
While Goldwater gained some satisfaction when the embezzlement charges vanished, the situation seriously hurt his business, and legal fees drained his finances. His main hope of regaining financial health depended largely on collecting the money Issac Lyons owed him in Yuma. But Lyons couldn’t pay until he sold the merchandise and his business was slow.
In the meantime, one of Goldwater’s creditors, F.A. Hoffman from San Francisco, decided that the best way to collect was to seize the unsold goods in Lyons’ Yuma store. His lawyer got a court order permitting the seizure of the merchandise, and the sheriff of Yuma County was ordered to carry it out.
Believe it or not, Sheriff Andy Tyner refused. To him and other Yumans, it was a case of grasping California capitalists trying to take advantage of a struggling Yuma businessman.
When Tyner refused to act, the court ordered Deputy U.S. Marshal Joseph Evans to carry out the order. Evans marched into Lyons’ business and announced that he had come to seize the goods on the shelves. Issac said that he wouldn’t permit that to happen and asked Evans to vacate the building. The marshal left, but vowed to return. Humiliated and angry, he retreated to Tucson and gathered a posse to carry out the court order.
When the word reached Yuma that an armed force from Tucson was coming to take over Lyons’ store, everyone was outraged and armed volunteers, including guards from the prison, took defensive positions outside the store ready to fight when the posse arrived.
Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed. Goldwater, who was on the scene along with Lyons when the posse appeared, decided that a gunfight would solve nothing. They submitted peacefully, and the store was stripped of its merchandise. Evans arrested both Goldwater and Lyons, but a judge discharged both men for lack of jurisdiction.
The episode ruined Goldwater financially, but his wisdom had spared Yuma a bloodbath which would have caused serious problems.