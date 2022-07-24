Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
Vigilantes in Yuma? Yes sir, it’s true, but they were only active for a short time. They even hanged a man behind Doten’s blacksmith shop without due process of the law.
Were they needed? Seems they were. Here’s what one visitor wrote about our fair city in 1872:
“Desperadoes can act with safety here. California is only across the river. Sonora is just outside the city limits, while Lower California, the rendezvous of all the natural and educated scamps of the world, is not five miles away. Every man goes armed with a six shooter, and the death of a man by killing is a common occurrence.”
Yuma’s problems with law enforcement in 1866 were partly because La Paz was the county seat. Now a ghost town, La Paz was just north of Ehrenberg, and the sheriff’s office was there.
Yuma’s vigilance committee had its origins in a murder that took place in the teamsters’ quarters at the Quartermaster Depot. The victim was a government wagonmaster who hauled supplies to the Army posts in eastern Arizona. While several sources agree on the names of the murderers, none give the name of the wagonmaster.
On a January day, the teamster loaded his wagon train intending to set out for Wickenburg the next morning. Exhausted from the work, he entered quarters that were in use by Jack Ewing and Joe Bowers. Finding no one there, he laid down on one of the beds and went to sleep.
Perhaps he didn’t think Ewing and Bowers would mind the use of their room, but he was wrong. They returned to find the teamster asleep on one of their beds and began to beat him. One of their blows crushed his skull and killed him.
The more upright citizens of Yuma were outraged by the brutal murder and wanted something done to punish the killers. Several western towns had earlier dealt with lawlessness by taking the law into their own hands.
Los Angeles in 1836 may have been the first to use vigilantes to punish lawbreakers. While that city was still a part of Mexico, the good citizens formed the Vigilantes de Los Angeles, which hanged a man and his girlfriend for murdering the man’s wife.
San Francisco got into the act in 1851 after a fire which many believed had been set by lawless elements. The vigilantes hanged four robbers, whipped another and ordered 28 criminal types out of town. The vigilantes were inactive for several years afterward until 1856, when they hanged several murderers.
Information about Yuma’s vigilantes is sketchy, and the existing records don’t indicate who instigated the Yuma Vigilance Committee. It may have been James Barney, because he was named president of the Vigilance Committee.
Barney was a partner in the William B. Hooper Company, the leading general store in Yuma. Other important citizens involved were merchant Francis Hinton, steamboat captain A.H. Wilcox, saloonkeeper J.W. Jones, druggist George Martin and lawyer A.H. Alexander.
The murderers knew that a vigilance committee was being formed to punish them and fled town before they could be seized. How and where they were captured is not recorded, but one source suggests that soldiers returning home to California after helping liberate Arizona from the Confederates may have rounded them up and brought them to Yuma.
The six-man vigilante committee tried the pair for murder. Ewing confessed that he had killed the teamster. He said that Bowers had not harmed the victim. The committee decided hanging was an appropriate punishment for Ewing and strung a rope over a mesquite tree near the blacksmith shop, where the killer was hung.
Joe Bowers escaped the rope because Ewing had accepted all the blame. Some believed he was as guilty as Ewing because his pistol was bent and contained traces of blood and hair. He was turned over to the sheriff of Los Angeles County. There is no indication whether or not he was punished in California.
Records suggest that the Vigilance Committee was inactive after the lynching of Jack Ewing. Did law and order improve?
I don’t really know for certain but suspect that things weren’t much better. It may explain why an early editor of Yuma’s Sentinel newspaper once commented that he hoped “a few of our citizens might live until they die a natural death so as to show the world what a magnificent healthy country this is.”