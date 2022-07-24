Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.

Vigilantes in Yuma? Yes sir, it’s true, but they were only active for a short time. They even hanged a man behind Doten’s blacksmith shop without due process of the law.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you