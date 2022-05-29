Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
Main Street in the 1890s was a boisterous avenue with more saloons than any other kind of establishment. Among the drinking places which attracted a large clientele was “Honest John” Shanssey's Plantation bar and gambling hall.
It was the scene of a robbery which resulted in a “not guilty” verdict for a pair of gunmen who held up the saloon. Con Cronin, one-time state legislative librarian, heard the story from a victim of the crime and reported it in the Arizona Historical Review in April 1931.
“Honest John's” gambling room at the rear of the bar contained two faro tables, a roulette wheel, a craps table, two card tables and a Klondyke game.
It was busy on the warm June night when the robbers appeared. The pair of armed bandits entered through two windows along the west wall that had been kept open because of the heat. Both men wore handkerchiefs tied around their heads, which covered their faces from the eyes down. The gamblers, intent on the game, weren't aware of their presence until they heard, “Hands up, you SOBs.”
Harry Carpenter, one of the customers, didn't respond until a bandit told him, “You too, Harry.” Then the gunman made for a faro table where “One-Eye George” had been dealing and took the pile of money. He cleaned off the other faro board as quickly and headed for the Klondyke table. That was when all hell broke loose.
The Klondyke dealer was an old-timer who had been in the gambling business for many years and knew the score. When the bandit headed for his table and was about six feet away, the dealer pulled an ancient derringer pistol from beneath his shirt and fired at the robber. His shot missed, but the dealer didn't wait around for a response. He vaulted through the open window as if he were still a youngster and was gone.
The bandit who had been the target was temporarily flustered by the unexpected attack. He fired his pistol wildly just as the dealer disappeared through the window.
While he missed the dealer, his errant bullet struck Harry Leonard, who was curled up in a corner sleeping off the effects of too much booze and was oblivious to the robbery. The slug hit Leonard about two inches below the shoulder blades and skimmed along his back just beneath the skin. Harry bellowed loudly in pain, and the robbers panicked. They fled through the windows, leaving the money on the other gambling tables.
It was evident to the sheriff that the robbers were from around Yuma because they knew Harry Carpenter's name. A posse quickly formed, which began rounding up everyone in the downtown area who couldn't explain where they were at the time of the robbery.
Cronin's source said that the 30 men arrested were “the sorriest assortment of bums and 'boes that the old jail ever saw.”
Two of the suspects were Hogan and McCann, hard rock miners from Fortuna Mine east of Yuma. They were picked up along the railroad tracks preparing to board a freight train.
Both denied involvement. They came to town for some fun, they said, but decided to leave when their money was gone. In spite of the fact that they had no guns or money when captured, the pair were held for trial because they looked like “the tall man and short man” wanted for the crime.
Hogan and McCann hired a good lawyer, Sam Purdy. Their defense was based on the claim that they had been drinking earlier in the evening and were sleeping it off in a coal bin when the robbery happened. When arrested, they were filthy black, and the alibi seemed credible. The prosecution argued that a guard at the county jail heard them say they had cached the guns and money. He argued that they had hidden in the coal bin after the robbery. The jury wasn't convinced and found the pair “not guilty” after deliberating for 10 hours.
The truth about the robbery didn't come out until months later. Bob Hathaway, a friend of Hogan and McCann, often drank with the pair, and they kept no secrets when drunk. He stopped in at the Plantation a few weeks later to hoist a few beers.
“Honest John” was tending bar and began telling Hathaway about the robbery. “How much money did they get?” Bob asked Shanssey.
“A little over $2,400,” the bartender answered.
“You're a liar, John,” Hathaway shouted. “It was only $800 because the table held $20 dummies.”
Dummies were pieces of metal the same size and shape of gold pieces. They were placed under a gold coin on a stack to make it appear that the dealer had much more money than was really on the table.
“I knew it,” Shanssey roared. “The faro dealer and I were the only two who knew there were dummies on the table. Hogan and McCann were the robbers all along!”