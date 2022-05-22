Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
George Wylie Paul Hunt was unique in Arizona’s history. As the state’s first governor, he held the office seven different times. A controversial politician known as “the old Roman,” no one was neutral about Hunt.
Here in Yuma, attitudes about the governor varied. Early in his career, most folks admired him because of his close ties to local politicians. When Arizona wrote its constitution in 1910, Hunt was president of the convention. He worked with Yuma delegates to help Arizona get the kind of constitution they wanted.
Mulford Winsor, a Yuma editor and member of the convention, was one of his allies. After Hunt became governor, Winsor became the state historian. Fred L. Ingraham, another Yuman who became a judge, was an ally. Hunt’s popularity here helped him win the majority of votes, which made him Arizona’s first governor in 1912.
Hunt continued to be popular in Yuma until the Great Depression. In an effort to save money in 1931, he vetoed parts of an appropriations bill which funded agricultural inspection stations. His action forced the closing of the Yuma station and 12 others. Eleven local people lost their jobs when the Yuma station shut down.
Farmers were alarmed. They were afraid that other states and the federal government might embargo Arizona products if the stations weren’t reopened. A delegation from Yuma traveled to Phoenix to protest.
The governor refused to back down. Then he angered the Yuma group in a statement to the newspapers. It denounced certain persons that he said were demanding unreasonable appropriations while claiming to speak for agricultural interests. Although Hunt didn’t name anyone, it seemed his comments were aimed at the Yuma protesters.
The farmers’ fears soon became reality. The Plant Quarantine Administration in Washington threatened to embargo Arizona products if the stations weren’t reopened. Lee Strong, head of the agency, visited Phoenix to warn the governor that the threat was serious. Still, Hunt stood his ground. “I do not propose to be stampeded into any hasty or ill-considered action,” he announced.
Perhaps Hunt didn’t realize just how much opposition he faced. A mass meeting on June 21 in Phoenix denounced his actions. Yuma Sun editorial writer Bob Odom suggested a recall effort to remove the governor if he didn’t back down. When red scale was found on citrus in Arizona wholesale markets, farm organizations demanded a special session of the legislature. They wanted the lawmakers to appropriate money to reopen the stations.
Hunt refused to order a special session, but did finally compromise. In October 1921, he issued an emergency proclamation appropriating money to reopen four stations. One of the four was in Yuma.
Hunt wouldn’t have cut much of a figure at a fashion show. Sen. Henry Ashurst described him this way: “He is corpulent, stone-bald, with not a hair on his large domed head ... He returned from Siam (where he had been ambassador) with his mustache so waxed that it resembled a Spanish bayonet protruding from either side of his mouth.”
The late James Rolle of Yuma once related a story of hearing Hunt speak at a Democratic rally. It was at the Yuma County Courthouse in 1934, and the “Old Roman” was seeking an eighth term as governor. Rolle was president of the Young Democrats of Yuma County at the time.
Rolle recalled that the front of Hunt’s white shirt was soiled as if he had spilled soup on it. At a luncheon, he watched as the former governor ate his peas with a knife. He said that Hunt managed it by dipping the knife in the mashed potatoes and then into the peas.
George Hunt had a remarkable political career. Easily re-elected in 1914 after a first term, he had no difficulty until his third try in 1916. When the votes were counted, Republican Tom Campbell was declared the winner by a few votes. Hunt demanded a recount. A year later, a court decided Hunt was elected after all.
A fourth try resulted in defeat. Campbell won the office and held it the next four years. Hunt was ready to challenge Marcus Smith for his seat in the U.S. Senate in 1919. A wily opponent, Smith got President Wilson to offer Hunt an ambassadorship in Siam. The “Old Roman” accepted, and everyone thought he was finished in Arizona politics.
Hunt returned to Arizona in 1922 and ran for governor again. He was elected and three more times afterward. It is unlikely that any Arizona governor will ever equal his ability to get elected so often.