Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
‘Her eyes follow you as you walk down the hall,” the former students of Mary Elizabeth Post School may tell you.
They are talking about the portrait of a school teacher that hangs near the entrance. That is appropriate, since the former school was named for her. Her kind but stern visage strikes the eye as you enter the building.
Many of us “senior citizens” remember unmarried lady teachers like Miss Post. Old maid school teachers is the term we used to use. We remember tough disciplinary measures they took when we misbehaved. We also recall acts of kindness and are thankful for the sound education that we received from them.
Mary Elizabeth Post wasn’t the first public school teacher in Yuma, but came very close to that distinction. Although the first territorial governor called for the creation of free public schools in 1864, the legislature didn’t get around to it until 1871. By then, there were nearly 2,000 children of school age without an education. After Territorial Gov. Anson Safford reminded the legislature of the “mortifying fact,” they acted. An 1871 law required a property tax of 10 cents for each hundred dollars of assessed valuation to pay for schools.
Tucson had the first public school opened under the new law, but Yuma wasn’t far behind in 1872. Two San Diego ladies were hired to open a school here. They found the river crossing town unappealing and didn’t return in 1873.
Soon after Yuma started its school, the town of Ehrenberg upriver also started one. John Capron, who ran stagecoaches between Arizona, New Mexico and points west, was asked to find a teacher. He heard that an educated lady was staying at San Diego’s leading hotel, the Horton House. Capron visited Miss Post and offered her the job.
One wonders if she would have accepted had she known the hardships she was about to face. A two-day ride in a vehicle called a “mud wagon” took her to distant Ehrenberg. It had two wooden seats which permitted only three people and the driver to make the journey. The new teacher spent the next 48 hours sitting up in the conveyance.
At one point in the trip, she believed she would have a tasty dessert at one of the stage stations. The driver said the passengers would dine on “Arizona strawberries.” To her surprise, the expected fruit turned out to be pinto beans.
Another shock came when she reached the school. It was an adobe building with dirt floors which had been a saloon. “Sometimes, an old prospector who had been used to visiting the saloon would wander in,” she later recalled, “and when he saw the new use to which his old stomping ground had been put, he was more embarrassed than the young teacher and her pupils.”
Not the least of her problems was that most of her pupils spoke only Spanish, a language she didn’t know. A Spanish-speaking trustee introduced her to the class. Then he left her to cope with the problem alone. Fortunately, Miss Post had studied Latin and quickly learned Spanish. Fifty years later, The Yuma Morning Sun reported that she could speak Spanish like a native.
The refusal of Yuma’s teachers to return after their first year brought Miss Post to Yuma in 1873. Her predecessors must have had a hard time with the students. “There was by no means the interest in school matters the public spirited citizens of Yuma wished to see,” she recalled. She soon remedied the problem.
Her Yuma school wasn’t much of an improvement over the one on Ehrenberg. “The building was the one previously occupied as a jail, and the walls were still ornamented with the scrawls, though not covered with whitewash with which the former occupants whiled away their time,” she remembered. It was on Main Street. Just opposite the school was the jail and the courthouse.
The location seemed to promise that the students would learn more than the ABCs when carpenters began constructing a gallows at the courthouse. The site was in plain view of her class. Not wishing to have them witness an execution, Miss Post told her students there would be no classes on the day of the hanging. Having acted without authority, she informed board members of her action on the way home. No one objected.
Mary Elizabeth Post continued teaching in Yuma for many years. She received the first teacher’s pension awarded by the state in 1912. It amounted to $60 a month. Perhaps that’s why she announced that she intended to put in another “20 years of service.” She was then 71.
Miss Post died in 1934.