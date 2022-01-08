Thanks to my English MGM Garden Club buddy, Carla van Traa, I was introduced to a delicious English treat called lemon curd. It is similar to lemon pie filling but not as thick.
“In England, we use lemon curd as a spread on toast. It is popular as a filling for zucchini cake, too,” Carla said. “You can also top yogurt and granola with curd or add it to cream cheese frosting for a lemony flavor.”
Lemon curd was prepared by English Protestant Quakers during the 18th century. When Quakers journeyed to America around 1774, they brought this English treat with them. Its original name was lemon cheese because it was made by stirring lemon juice into heavy cream. The acidic lemon juice would curdle the milk, forming clumps called curds. The cream was strained through cheesecloth, and the curds were poured into a bowl and mixed with sugar to make a sweet treat.
“Lemon curd is made with a mixture of lemon juice and zest, sugar, egg yolks and butter. I find cooking small batches of lemon curd is faster to thicken, since it must reach 170 degrees while whisking to prevent the eggs from curdling,” said Carla.
You can make fruit curd from any fruit you can juice, such as oranges, tangerines, grapefruit or limes. The most common curds are lemon and passion fruit. Curds do not contain as much sugar as jams or jellies and are refrigerated and eaten within weeks of making. If large batches are made, the curd can be frozen up to one year.
Some cooks prefer Meyer lemons when making lemon curd. Meyer lemon (Citrus limon x ‘Meyeri’) is a cross between a lemon and mandarin orange and has a sweeter flavor than other varieties. Its smooth, thin skin makes it more difficult to ship and more expensive to purchase. Meyer lemons are sold in supermarkets from December to May.
Meyer lemon was named for Frank Meyer (1875-1918), a U.S. Department of Agriculture explorer who traveled throughout Asia during the early 1900s collecting thousands of new plant species to add to America’s growing list of plants. He brought back the Meyer lemon from China, and the plant was named in his honor.
Meyer lemons went largely unnoticed in America until famous chef, Alice Waters, started cooking with them in her restaurant, Chez Panisse. During the 1980s, when Martha Stewart had her very popular cooking show on television, she used Meyer lemons in many of her dishes, again helping increase their popularity.
Other lemon varieties that grow in zone 10 include Ponderosa, Lisbon and Eureka. Ponderosa is a hybrid between a lemon and citron that produces large lemons with thick, bumpy rinds that are good for making candied lemon peel. Although native to Australia, Lisbon lemons are one of the most common varieties grown in Arizona. They can be recognized by a prominent nipple at the end of the fruit, and they grow inside the tree’s canopy. Eureka lemons are tart with a less pronounced nipple, and they grow on the outside of the tree’s canopy.
Early spring is a good time to plant a lemon tree before hot weather arrives. Plant the tree in full sun in a location large enough to handle a mature tree that is about 20 ft. wide and tall. For a smaller tree, plant an Improved Meyer lemon, a dwarf variety that reaches 7-10 ft. tall and wide.
Dig a hole twice as wide as the container and the same depth as the container. Plant the tree and fill in with soil dug from the hole. Water newly-planted trees to a depth of 1-2 feet and mature trees to 3 feet. Be patient, since it takes 3-5 years for a tree to produce fruit.
Fertilizing the tree is important for good fruit production. Dr. Glenn Wright, U of A associate extension specialist and citrus expert, recommends fertilizing mature citrus trees three times a year – around Valentine’s Day, Memorial Day and Labor Day. The amount of fertilizer depends upon the tree’s size.
Once established, a lemon tree requires little maintenance and will produce abundant crops of fruit for many years. When your lemons or other citrus ripen, try making delicious fruit curds to share with family and friends.
Happy gardening.