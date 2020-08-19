As sad as it is to say, it is not uncommon for the family of a loved one who has passed to ask the executor (or trustee) for the value of the estate. It can be tempting for the executor to appease them and provide that information. At that point they will undoubtedly do some quick mental math to estimate how much they will receive. With that number in mind, they may begin mentally spending the anticipated inheritance on things that they haven’t been able to obtain through their own efforts, and now certainly feel they are “entitled” to have.
Allowing a beneficiary to mentally spend his inheritance before it is in his account can be dangerous. An estate almost always has a number of expenses to be paid before the final inheritance can be determined. Additionally, it may take months or even years before the entire estate is able to be distributed. Consequently, the beneficiaries are going to be impatient during this process and unsatisfied with their share, despite the fact they didn’t actually earn a dime of it.
Below we will go into a little more detail about how an estate can be eroded before it reaches the beneficiaries.
The creditor claims
The executor has a duty to do a search of the deceased’s financial records and contacting the deceased’s creditors to identify any outstanding balances. As part of this process, they should give notice in the newspaper in the community where the decedent died or where the probate is filed to notify unknown creditors that they must present any claims within four months or they will be forever barred from bringing a claim.
A seasoned estate planning attorney will be able to assess the value of an estate after a consultation and some basic research prior to plunging into the probate or trust administration. If he determines the amounts owed exceeds the value of the estate, he will save his client a lot of time and stress by recommending that they not accept the role as executor or trustee.
In addition to creditor claims, an estate must often pay administration expenses. Listed below are the most common estate expenses:
• Burial and funeral expenses
• Tax preparation fees
• Property appraisal fees
• Expenses related to maintaining, storing and shipping property to heirs or beneficiaries
• Attorney, trustee and executor fees
• Probate court fees
Of course, using a revocable living trust usually avoids most of these fees. The biggest one is the need for probate.
Litigation expenses
Controversy between family members is one of the most financially disastrous things that can impact the amount available for distribution. A well drafted estate plan will leave little question about who is in charge and how the property is to be distributed, which greatly reduces the likelihood of litigation.
The best way to maximize the amount ultimately available for your beneficiaries include:
• Having a list of all of the assets in the estate and documentation in an easy to navigate binder so the executor doesn’t overlook any assets or spend time and money trying to find them.
• Work with an experienced estate planning attorney so your wishes are crystal clear to everyone and legally enforceable.
• Work closely with your attorney to make sure your trust is funded properly and that your other estate planning documents are up-to-date.
Just like it is tempting for an executor to jump the gun and tell beneficiaries about the size of the estate prior to the administration, it is tempting for you to inform the beneficiaries what they can expect to receive when you pass. This is a mistake. You worked hard for your property. You should leave yourself the flexibility to spend it however you choose. The only thing we recommend disclosing about your will or trust is that you have one and how to get a copy of the documents they need (usually from a 24-hour service included in the planning) when the time arrives.
Loved ones need to understand that mentally spending money that they never earned and may never receive can be, at best disappointing, and at worst, financially disastrous. We offer free consultations in a variety of ways: In office; in home; over the phone; or through video chat. We are here to assist you and your family as you have discussions about setting up the right plan to avoid unnecessary expenses of probate and family disputes.
To set up an appointment, call 928-783-4575 or go to www.yuma.law.