If, indeed, the eyes are a window to the soul, Jose Arguelles captures those images by applying paint to canvas.
A young and prolific painter, Arguelles uses his art to communicate and reach out to others. “I love portraitures. When I paint people, with a couple of brushstrokes I capture what is behind the eyes … the inner expression. People tell me my art looks alive.”
Painting is something Arguelles does for therapy, often lining the fence around his home with his work to the delight of his neighbors.
But now he has a wider audience. Currently, he has an exhibition of his work on display in the south gallery at the Yuma Art Center, 254 S. Main St. His exhibition, titled “Medicinal Opus,” can be seen from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays until May 2. The Art Center is open to the public with free admission.
In a family of people who value their privacy, Arguelles is the extrovert. “I open up to people about personal things,” he said. “I can be next to a stranger and before long we’re friends. I express that self in my art.”
He said from a young age he’s been fascinated with textures, lines and colors.
“I’m horrible at math and I was horrible at following instructions in school.”
But one thing he’s good at is coming up with an image in his head and projecting that image to his art, often completing a painting in a single day from concept to finished canvas.
“That’s not what normal people do,” he reflected. “The creative process is easy for me. I see the world differently. I struggle with self-deception but in my art, I can express myself with a place and focus.”
It began for him at a young age, drawing cartoons by the time he was 5 years old. “It was a way to pass time at school instead of doing the work I was supposed to do.”
Life changed for him when he became ill when he was 17 “and dropped out of life.” What brought him back, he said, was his love of art. “It came naturally to me even during my illness. I thought it was something I should do instead of just passing time.”
So in 2017, he began seriously pursuing art, taking a painting class at Arizona Western College with William Bloomquist, fine arts professor. “Learning colors was amazing,” Arguelles said.
He ended up dropping out and failing the class but has kept on painting, using what he learned. “I’m so grateful to him for teaching me how to mix colors,” Arguelles said. “He gave me ground work. I fell madly in love with colors. My paintings want to get that out of me.”
Looking over a selection of his paintings, he reflected on what characterizes them. For one, he relies a lot on heavy lines to delineate his images. For another, he projects dramatic contrasts of light and dark, applying a background of black or blue, then using lighter colors to bring the image out of the dark.
“I like to paint people … that connection with them,” he said. “I love to listen to people and learn what they think and feel.”
But while he usually paints people, he describes his art as abstract because it’s more an expression of feelings than an exact likeness.
For example, he explained one of his paintings that includes his brother, his sister and himself. He describes it as “symbolic. We all have each other’s back. We’re a close-knit family. My brother is the foundation of the painting with his ‘can do’ attitude. My sister is outgoing, bubbly, very sweet. Women in my family are fairly proactive and in control. She recently remodeled her house and it was amazing.”
One of his favorite paintings, Arguelles said, is that of a long-time friend “who has her moments of happiness and darkness. I want her remembered as beautiful. When I paint someone, I want to honor them in a beautiful way. It’s an honor when someone shares something deep within themselves. I will honor that in the painting … let them see what I see.”
He continued: “I want to paint, I want to create. I have something to share. I want to contribute to society, at least in a little way. As people, we deal with many things alone. This exhibit is about inner strength, inner beauty and inspiration for those who don’t always feel that any of that resides within them when they are going through a hard time.”
Hence the title, “Medicinal Opus.”
Asked how he sees the artwork in “Medicinal Opus,” Vincent Higgins, Yuma Art Center gallery and gift shop coordinator, responded:
I would say it resonates in the void of imagination by bringing moments in time to a very unique type of life. Moments that otherwise, would be lost to us. Like tears in the rain.”