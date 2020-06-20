Mark Twain, noted author of past years, commented regarding his father and wisdom: “When I was a boy of 14, my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be 21, I was astonished to see how much he had learned in 7 years.”
King Solomon gives recommendation to men. “A wise son heeds his father’s instructions,” Proverbs 13:1.
Gen. Douglas MacArthur gives heartfelt insight in regard to influencing his son. “By profession, I am a soldier and take pride in that fact. But I am prouder — infinitely prouder — to be a father. A soldier destroys in order to build: the father only builds never destroys. The one has the potentiality of death; the other embodies creation and life. And while the hordes of death are mighty, the battalions of life are mightier still. It is my hope that my son, when I am gone, will remember me not from the battle, but in the home repeating with him our simple daily prayer, “Our Father who art in heaven.”
James, the half-brother of Jesus, was the pastor of the New Testament church in Jerusalem. His affectionate title was “Camels-knees.” The characteristic name was earned. He prayed so consistently that very noticeable callouses formed on his knees. His words on wisdom: “And if anyone longs to be wise, ask God for wisdom and He will give it! He won’t see your lack of wisdom as an opportunity to scold you over your failures but will overwhelm your failures with His generous grace,” James 1:5.
God that created the world is a father that cares. Combining the creative power of God with the compassionate care of a loving father assures, “Hope that Helps.”
