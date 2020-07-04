With a desire to serve his God and country with integrity, a risk was taken by lawyer, poet, Francis Scott Key.
In the War of 1812, Francis Scott Key stepped out of obscurity into American history. On the night of Sept. 13, 1814, he found himself in a boat on Chesapeake Bay. He was on a mission of benevolence. Key volunteered to help in an un-optimistic prisoner exchange. He was negotiating the trade of a captured British officer for the release of an aged and highly respected American physician, Dr. William Beane.
The negotiating ability of Key was successful. He returned with Dr. Beane, and the Star Spangled Banner, an almost complete poem he had composed during his mission of hope and help. Originally the intent was that his composition be sung in thanks for the rescue of the city of Baltimore and its protection from the British fleet. The quality as a hymn is still very evident. It is not like other national anthems. The Star Spangled Banner does not express the glory of war or the nobility of soldiering. It gives gratitude of hope that helps by amazing grace which comes from God’s favor.
The Rev. Paul Killingsworth serves as pastor at Yuma First Assembly.