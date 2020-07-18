Yuma Civil Air Patrol Composite Squadron 508 recently sponsored a food drive for the Yuma Community Food Bank. Nonperishable items were collected, sorted, and boxed for delivery. A substantial contribution was provided by the Yuma International Airport Authority. Five CAP cadets and four senior squadron members participated in the activity. Donated food items totaled 346 pounds, also $900 in cash donations, including $100 from the airport.

