Yuma Civil Air Patrol Composite Squadron 508 recently sponsored a food drive for the Yuma Community Food Bank. Nonperishable items were collected, sorted, and boxed for delivery. A substantial contribution was provided by the Yuma International Airport Authority. Five CAP cadets and four senior squadron members participated in the activity. Donated food items totaled 346 pounds, also $900 in cash donations, including $100 from the airport.
featured
Yuma 508 CAP Squadron collects, donates food
Right Now
92°
Sunny
- Humidity: 43%
- Cloud Coverage:%
- Wind: 10 mph
- UV Index: 11 Extreme
- Sunrise: 05:43:37 AM
- Sunset: 07:45:32 PM
Today
Abundant sunshine. High 112F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 82F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High 114F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Latest News
- Shooting victim is in critical condition
- YFD receives training on new heart monitors
- Arizona jobless numbers show a mixed bag of economic news
- Limiting travel: Ban on non-essential border crossings from Mexico extended to Aug. 20
- Somerton leaves property tax rate unchanged, postpones spending
- Former teacher gets 2-year prison term in luring case
- Yuma 508 CAP Squadron collects, donates food
- First Take: We're living in on of the most historic points in world history
Most Popular
Articles
- Claire’s opens inside Walmart, Curries Indian restaurant coming soon
- Repeat Testers: People taking multiple tests skewing the total number of COVID-19 cases
- Man faces 2 felonies in mask incident at yogurt shop
- GoFundMe page set up for ex-YCSO employee battling coronavirus
- Aprueba ADOH millonarios incentivos a proyecto de vivienda en San Luis
- New rule could disqualify students from free lunches
- San Luis City Council plans widening of Cesar Chavez Boulevard
- Head of San Luis R.C. police academy dies of coronavirus
- 2 migrant men found dead near Yuma
- Judge upholds Gov. Ducey’s closure order, rejects 2nd challenge by gyms
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.