Two occupants were able to escape their home safely after a fire broke out in their kitchen Sunday evening.
Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin of the Yuma Fire Department said the fire happened shortly after 6 p.m. inside a house in the 600 block of South Main Street.
The first firefighters to arrive on scene found light smoke coming from the residence, Franklin said.
Upon entering the home, firefighters found a fire burning inside of the kitchen, and quickly knocked it down and extinguished it.
They also kept the fire from spreading throughout the rest of the home.
“The home did not have any working smoke alarms,” Franklin said.
The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking and the home was not able to be reoccupied without repairs.
The two occupants were able to stay with neighbors.
According to the YFD, the number one place for fire to start in the home is the kitchen.
The most common place in the kitchen for a fire to start is the top of the stove, with unattended cooking being the most frequent cause.
YFD said people should stay in the kitchen when boiling, frying, grilling, or broiling food. If one must leave the kitchen, even for a short time, make sure to turn the stove off.
Every year 2,000 to 3,000 people die in fires here in the United States. It is estimated that half of those who died may have lived if there had been a working smoke alarm in the home.
Most homes these days are equipped with smoke alarms, but due to poor maintenance (often batteries are found to be dead or disconnected) many fail to work properly when a fire occurs, YFD said.