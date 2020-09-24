Yuma firefighters quickly extinguished a brush fire in the 1700 block of the East Main Canal Tuesday night.
Spokesperson Mike Erfert said firefighters received multiple reports about the fire at approximately 8:45 p.m. and when they arrived on scene they found brush and several trees on fire on the east side of the canal near the multi-use path.
Embers from the burning trees were also believed to be endangering homes on the mesa, above where the fire was burning.
Firefighters were able to quickly contain and knock down the fire.
Erfert added that no homes were damaged and firefighters remained on scene after the fire was extinguished to make sure it was completely put out and no additional hotspots were located.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
