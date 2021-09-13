Good-ness, what a wild opening week of the NFL season!
If you didn’t catch the Las Vegas against Baltimore game, you missed out on an incredible finish. I don’t understand how people don’t love this sport. Pandemonium in Vegas on the first Monday Night Football game of the year is exactly what this world needed.
Unfortunately, my Atlanta Falcons still are the worst NFC team, but I can get over that.
I hope all of you took advantage of the new sports gambling opportunities this weekend. It adds quite the thrill to “meaningless” games.
I rest my case from the beginning of Sept. to the middle of Feb. being the best time of the year. The cooler weather is on the horizon and football’s back. Sit back and enjoy your weekends, this is just the start of another wild season.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.