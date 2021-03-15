March Madness begins Friday.
Many local folks won’t have a dog in the fight, unless of course, you’re a Grand Canyon University fan.
GCU punched its ticket by winning the WAC tournament championship last week.
Arizona is on probation, and well, Arizona State was very underwhelming in 2021, which leaves the state cheering for the Antelopes. It’ll be the first time GCU’s been in the tournament.
This is very similar to the Florida Gulf Coast 2013 tournament run.
Remember “Dunk City”?
They were a 15-seed, just like the Antelopes. The Eagles eventually made it to the Sweet 16 until they lost to Florida.
March is usually filled with upsets, maybe GCU can create its own Cinderella story?