Whether it’s looking through the window 30,000 feet above land or the fear of anything going wrong, I’m not a fan of flying.
However, I am a fan of flying right now with the capacity restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
I’ve got fairly long legs and usually am crammed in a row with several strangers. That’s not the case right now.
This past weekend was the second time I’ve flown since everything occurred back in March.
Each flight I’ve had my own row. It’s spectacular.
I’ve got room to stretch out and eat without anyone hovering next to me.
It’s made my flying experience 10 times more enjoyable.
I don’t know how it’s possible to keep these restrictions when life resumes to normal, but I’ll certainly be the first one to sign the petition.