This week I’ve seen some head-scratching photos online of people arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the nation’s Capitol. The pics are of the people leaving courthouses after they’ve been charged.
Why are the photos head-scratching, you ask? Because these people are wearing tank tops, shorts and flip-flops!
How were they even allowed into court dressed like that?
When I was called for jury duty two years ago, one of my prospective fellow jurors showed up in shorts. He was promptly directed to a nearby store to buy pants.
Another head-scratching photo I saw recently was of a young man in church, praying for the victims of the building collapse near Miami. A beautiful gesture, but he was wearing a baseball cap – in church!
People can’t be this clueless, can they?