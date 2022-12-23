Last week I was stuck in a local car dealership lobby for hours. It was a chilly morning and everyone was bundled up.
I looked up and in walked a Latino gentleman, maybe in his 50s or 60s, wearing a knee-length poncho. It was glorious! It was thick, black and white, with images of either Aztec or Mayan warriors.
All eyes were on the man, who carried himself with such dignity and confidence. I wish I had the guts to wear a poncho like that. It would be like walking around wrapped in a heavy Mexican blanket. How warm and comfortable would that be?
The only time I tried being fashionably bold was when I wore a red and tan tie-dyed shirt with a banded collar to work. All day, people kept complimenting my “blouse.” One guy even asked if my mother knew I was wearing her kitchen curtains.
That was the end of my fashion experimentation.