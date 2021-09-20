It’s Ryder Cup week.
As excited as I should be, I know the end result will be Team Europe clinching the cup for the eighth time in the last 10 meetings.
Team USA is a heavy favorite, according to sportsbooks. However, I don’t see the Americans winning. I’m certainly rooting for our country, but we lack one thing the Europeans excel at and that’s comradery.
Team USA is littered with selfish golfers that don’t particularly like each other. You have the Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau drama, along with Koepka admitting he’s not a big fan of the Ryder Cup. Team USA isn’t bought into each other and that will show this weekend.
The Europeans have leadership, experience and pride. Those three qualities will lead the Europeans to victory this week at Whistling Straits. I’ll still watch, but know in the back of my mind the Europeans will be victorious.