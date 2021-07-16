Have you ever locked yourself out of your house and had to climb a trellis to get in through a second-story window?
That happened to me Saturday - sort of. I was at work and went outside to our back parking lot to drop off some boxes in a dumpster. But when I tried to get back in, the door wouldn't open. It wouldn't accept my code.
Mind you, it was 115 degrees Saturday, so I was wilting. I looked around for another entrance, but all I saw were chain-link fences with sharp, pointed tops. I hadn't jumped a fence since grade school and I am not in the best fence-jumping shape, but I figured it was worth a try.
I gripped the fence pole and screeched! I burned my hands because it was so hot!
I looked around and found a gate with no sharp edges on top. And it was in the shade, so it wasn't THAT hot. I gripped the top, put my foot on the middle bar and wrapped my leg over it. Then I swung my other leg over and jumped. To my surprise, I remained vertical and didn't break the gate or any body parts.
Later I remembered that Rural/Metro is next door to us. I could've yelled for help. But what if they were too busy and had to ask Yuma Fire Department for assistance? No doubt I would've wound up in next week's Firehouse Facts under: "Assisted Rural/Metro in rescuing a hysterical, portly, sun-baked editor in the Yuma Sun parking lot."