I thought the Florida Gators search was going to be bizarre.
That was far from the case. The Gators landed their top coach in Billy Napier less than a week after firing our coach.
And with the USC, LSU and other prominent jobs open on the market, we knew it’d be a crazy few days or weeks.
However, I didn’t expect Lincoln Riley in USC and Brian Kelly ditching a potential playoff team in Notre Dame to coach LSU in less than 24 hours. I’d jump ship too if I was on the verge of being paid $15 million a year to coach football.
USC is on the brink of returning to prominence, the SEC just got that much tougher and we’re moving closer to Super Conferences by the way this 2021 coaching carousel is going. Should be a fun few weeks for Oklahoma and Notre Dame.