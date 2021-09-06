From upsets to expected blowouts, week one of the college football season is officially in the books.
While tons of great action occurred over the Labor Day weekend, my one consistent problem with this sport is the targeting rule. And if you watched Ole Miss against Louisville Monday night, you can certainly see why I’m saying this.
Three players were thrown out of the game in just the first half! Make that four as I type this.
I get it, we need rules for the safety of players participating, but there must be a way to fix this. These kids work too hard to be ejected 10 minutes into a game.
If I, or any other reasonable person, had a voice in this nonsense. I’d suggest a 15-yard penalty in a warning for the first penalty. Then, if a player commits his second targeting personal foul, an ejection is needed.
It’s a simple change that benefits all involved.
