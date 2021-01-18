It’s finally arrived. High school winter sports officially started on Monday.
Unlike a lot of sports writers on social media, I am thrilled athletics are being played in the midst of a pandemic.
It provides opportunities for kids and an outlet for them to partake in activities with their friends while playing for their school.
While school is being held virtually, the social interaction amongst teammates and coaches only benefits these kids.
The winter season is also the most competitive season among Yuma area schools. There are tons of basketball, soccer and wrestling programs that could compete for state playoff berths and even championships.
This is a four-year period kids can’t get back if this opportunity is missed. I, for one, know high school would have been completely different if it wasn’t for sports.
The AIA made the correct decision and I’m excited to see what this winter season brings.