Here we go again.
Apparently people are hoarding toilet paper for some reason – just like people were doing at the beginning of this pandemic.
Well, that’s an inconvenience for people like me that go grocery shopping once every two weeks. Sometimes I go less frequently because I use an app on my phone to get my groceries delivered to my house.
I noticed one day the delivery driver didn’t drop off the toilet paper I ordered and I was running low. I went to the store and was astonished.
Nothing was on the shelves – which I then remembered I had coworkers inform me of stores running low on certain items.
Thankfully Amazon Prime exists and I was able to purchase some online, which cost me a few extra dollars, but nonetheless, I had some.
I’ll be asking Santa for some as well this holiday season.