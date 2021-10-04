Feel like I have ranted on this before. But I am back.
I envy people that don’t allow sports to dictate their happiness and day-to-day life. In my 25 years of existence, just twice have I ever been satisfied with my teams. I was 10 and 12 years old. Life was simple.
Now, my Florida Gators are 3-2 and my Atlanta Falcons are 1-3. Times are tough. My weekends during the fall season are now ruined. It’s hard. It’s been almost 72 hours and I’m still contemplating how we lost to Kentucky. A basketball school! I might be like Rob Lowe and purchase a hat that just has the NFL and NCAA logo.
I’ll cheer for both teams and aim for a good game. That’s all I’ve got going for me.
Oh, and the Atlanta Braves start postseason play this week. They’ll disappoint me quickly.
