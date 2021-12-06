If you read my column or saw my tweet last week, you’d know this is my last first take.
I can’t thank our readers, this community, the athletes and coaches enough for making my time memorable in Yuma. I don’t regret the impulse decision to pack my bags and head out west just days after graduating college.
This has truly been one of the best experiences of my life and I am so thankful for all the wonderful people in this community. I also can’t thank our photographer Randy Hoeft enough – even if he never delivered on his promise of cooking me chicken n’ dumplings. Randy has been a pleasure to work with during these past three athletic seasons and someone I am able to call a friend, not just a coworker.
Thank you again, Yuma.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.