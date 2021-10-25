As I write this, I’m having a hard time figuring out how I am going to sleep tonight.
For the first time in 22 years, the Atlanta Braves will be playing in a World Series game this afternoon. I was three-years-old the last time Atlanta won the NL Pennant – a time I obviously have no memory of. But now, it’s here.
A day I have been patiently waiting for since my existence.
Most of the time I enjoy my late work hours at the paper. Other times I have a bit of “FOMO” – or fear of missing out when my friends have plans. Not this time.
With Saturday being my day off and a late shift Sunday, I’ll be in Atlanta for Game 4. I don’t have tickets yet, and probably won’t at all, but nonetheless being outside the stadium with tens of thousands of fellow Braves fans will be worth my 15 hour visit back to my hometown.
