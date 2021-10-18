I have a historically bad record when traveling to road games for my favorite teams.
My record in opposing stadiums is 3-15. This is across all three major sports for my teams and two of those wins are against Vanderbilt in football, which doesn’t really count. And 0-1 in postseason baseball games.
I’m putting my fandom on the line today because I’m currently in the car headed to Los Angeles for Game 3 between the Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves. Opposing stadiums have my number, but that changes today.
Living on the west coast has allowed me to explore new cities, golf courses and athletic venues. I’m ready to right the ship and that starts this afternoon, which showcases two of the top pitchers in baseball.
With that being said, Braves in four and see you soon, Boston.
