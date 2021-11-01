It’s postseason time for our local athletes.
This afternoon Cibola (6A) and Yuma Catholic (3A) will participate in the volleyball postseason for their respective conferences.
Our Yuma programs will also be a part of the cross country postseason races that begin this week. Runners will compete in their sectional events with a berth to the state championship run as its prize.
And this weekend, our local swimmers will have the opportunity to compete in the state semifinals and state championships – if they qualify.
We also have playoff football beginning Friday night. Yuma Catholic earned the four-seed in the 3A postseason and will take on 13-seed Payson at Ricky Gwynn Stadium.
I would like to congratulate all the teams and players that have extended their seasons up to this point. Best of luck this week!
