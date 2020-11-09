The Masters in November?
Sign me up!
Augusta National Golf Club is usually decorated in bright azaleas – more than 30 different types in fact – however, the lush green course will be shadowed by fall leaves this week.
A sight many of us have never seen before at Augusta National.
While changes aesthetically will be different to the viewers eyes, there won’t be any change to who’s in contention come Sunday.
The likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson will be at the top of the leaderboard with the prized Green Jacket waiting.
We’ve waited since April of 2019 for the tournament to return, and all of its glory will be on display for four days this week.
Oh, I forgot to add. Tiger Woods is still the reigning Masters champion.
Enjoy!