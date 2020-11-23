Vegas knows everything.
I’m sure a lot of you are familiar with this saying.
On Monday, Vegas released the odds between a 1-on-1 matchup featuring Michael Jordan and LaVar Ball.
Jordan, the owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, drafted Ball’s son LaMelo Ball in the NBA Draft last Wednesday.
If you don’t know who LaVar Ball is; Google him – or watch more TV.
The 57-year-old Jordan is only a -165 favorite to win this pickup game – an event that’ll most likely never happen.
But hypothetically, let’s say the game will occur. It wouldn’t be close.
There have been rumors Jordan used to practice against the Hornets – despite being well into his 50s – and had to stop because he embarrassed the younger players.
LaVar wouldn’t stand a chance, but why are the odds not heavily in favor of Jordan?
I’m not sure. However, I’d pay a hefty amount of money to watch this on pay-per-view.