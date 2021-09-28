I was dead wrong on my Ryder Cup predictions.
Am I surprised? Not really because I usually have awful sports takes. Seriously, half my friends tune me out because of how bad they’ve been in the past.
But in all seriousness, I’m glad the Americans proved me wrong and won on our home soil. The atmosphere at the Ryder Cup is one of the best in sport and beating Team Europe by 10 points was a terrific way to spend Sunday.
The whole Brooks-Bryson feud seemed to vanish and the more talented team took care of business, giving me great hope for the 2023 Cup in Paris. Our core youngsters average 29 years of age, while some Europeans participated in their final Ryder Cup.
Sunday’s victory shows Team USA has a 10-year window to put a beating against our friends from the other side of the pond.
