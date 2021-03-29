Last week our photo-grapher Randy Hoeft ran a set of photos showing dogs enjoying a hot day at the river.
With me having my day off Monday, I decided to take my dog, Al, to West Wetlands Park and see if he could use a refreshing day in the cool water.
Unfortunately, unlike previous dogs I’ve owned, Al isn’t a swimmer – or at least until I get him accustomed to the idea.
On our trip, Al would mosey his way into the Colorado River. But wouldn’t go any farther if the water raised above his ankles.
Despite one of his potential friends fetching a stick just upstream, he had no interest in going any deeper.
Even when I attempted to carry him out to the middle, he was a statue in the sand. He continuously walked backward to shore each attempt I tried to get him to swim.
Safe to say, I’ll be going back to the river for more training sessions.