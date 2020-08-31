Central Arkansas and Austin Peay on Saturday night was a huge success.
It displayed a lot of everything: fireworks, mishaps and a game-winning drive in the final minute. What else could one ask for on opening night?
Well, I’m sure Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren had different thoughts.
Certainly the guy making nearly five million dollars a year must have felt embarrassed while he watched lower level programs put on a show. More importantly, UCA didn’t have a single player test positive for the coronavirus after the game.
“America’s Team” will be back on ESPN Thursday night against UAB, while Saturday provides the first real slate of games.
College football can – and will – happen this fall.
However, It’s just going to continue to be worse for Warren – who’s quickly established himself as the worst commissioner in college athletics – when his son dresses for Mississippi State this season.
Your kid can play, but your own conference can’t?