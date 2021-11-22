Football season is obviously fun. So is winning.
However, nothing is comparable to the flight tracking season. This is the time of the year after your head coach has been fired and fans are actively searching online for private jets departing and arriving in certain cities.
Florida just fired Dan Mullen. And it’s a breath of fresh air. A sense of new hope is on the horizon.
But for the last 36 hours I’ve been – like many other deranged fans – eyeing every private jet that’s departed Gainesville.
The next 7-14 days will be pure chaos and I couldn’t be happier. Like I said, coaching hires bring a sense of hope – something Florida fans haven’t felt over the last 12 months.
And it just shows you how tough the gig is at Florida. Three straight New Year Six Bowls to begin your tenure and by year four, well, you’re out the door.
