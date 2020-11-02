The most important night in 2020 finally arrives this week.
No, I’m not talking about the election – which is also very important.
However, I’m talking about the return of Mid-American Conference football or which is famously known as #MACtion via social media.
The greatest non-Power Five conference is officially back Wednesday.
Football will be played six, sometimes seven, days a week thanks to the most out of control, dysfunctional football returning.
MACtion’s stage has never been bigger. There’s no professional sports to interrupt Tuesday or Wednesday due to the changes of scheduling for the professional leagues this year.
We’ve seen the likes of Ben Rothlesberger, Antonio Brown, Randy Moss (when Marshall was a member of the conference), James Harrison, Antonio Gates and plenty more build their names during mid-week games.
I’ll certainly enjoy my Tuesdays and Wednesdays much more.
And so should you.