My Twitter timeline had a common theme Monday.
Folks are tired of Daylight Savings.
As I read everyone’s tweets, it dawned on me that Daylight Savings still exists. For the 27 or so months I’ve been here, I’ve completely forgotten due to the obvious reason of us not having to change our clocks.
Now, there is one good thing about the non-change in time, football starts an hour later on the weekends. Getting up early to watch 9 a.m. football is brutal and usually calls for a nap during the second half of that time slot.
But that extra hour does wonders for my upcoming sleep schedule. And I’m no longer scrambling to knock out my morning routine of taking my dog to the park and/or getting breakfast.
But I will admit, it’s been fun sitting here reading everyone’s complaints while I sit back and enjoy my normal 24-hour schedule.
