A friend and I were talking Sunday night about the amount of snow Boulder (Colo.) received over the last 48 hours or so. He lives there, obviously.
While he was bundled up in multiple layers of clothing walking through the ankle-deep snow, I was on my front porch in shorts and a t-shirt.
I greatly prefer the warm weather and sunshine Arizona provides – much like Florida.
When people ask how I found Yuma, I don’t have a great explanation. I found it on a job hunting site.
However, I’m thankful I did. Not just because I landed a job out of college, but I know for 11 months of the year, I can be comfortable in shorts and a t-shirt.
I also know I can get a tee time 365 days a year without much interruption from mother nature.
And I’m greatly looking forward to the temperature touching 90 later this week.