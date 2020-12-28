We have our fair share of Mexican cuisine in Florida.
In North Florida, it’s mostly Tex-Mex.
I like my ground beef tacos and queso. However, I’ve come to learn in my 15 months living in Yuma, traditional Mexican food is much different.
There’s no shredded cheese, tomatoes, or anything else I’m usually accustomed to, which is perfectly fine.
I’ve been trying new restaurants around town to see what I like best. For the most part, I’ll revisit most of the places I’ve stopped at.
It can be easy to quickly navigate through a fast-food mexican eatery, but I’ve quickly realized it’s worth it to spend a few more dollars on the locally owned establishments.
The food is obviously much better and it certainly doesn’t hurt to support local businesses during troubling times.