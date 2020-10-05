It’s the time of the year when golf courses overseed for the winter time.
It allows for the new grass to grow during the cooler temperatures that we will see over the next few months. It is much needed, but also a bit frustrating for avid golfers such as my buddies and me.
Of course we want the best conditions for the fall/winter season, however, courses usually do their maintenance at the same time.
Where are we supposed to play for the two weeks courses are closed?
During my free time, I am usually playing 18 holes. However, I need to find a new hobby over the next two-three weeks to fill my down time.
Readers, do you have any suggestions for activities I should pick up over the next few weeks?
You can reach me via email at jramer@yumasun.com