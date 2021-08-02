Monday marked the first day of football practice and you can read more about it on the front page of the sports section.
Despite not being in full pads quite yet, seeing the teams put on their helmets officially marks the beginning of football season – the best time of the year.
This month marks my third season covering high school athletics for the Yuma Sun and I don’t know if I’ve been this excited yet.
There are plenty of storylines I’ll be digging into over the next few weeks and with YUHSD programs returning to a normal schedule, this may be the best fall season I’ve witnessed so far.
We’re 24 days until opening kick, and yes, I started my countdown 76 days ago.