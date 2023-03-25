The Yuma County Public and Legal Defenders Offices have accepted five students who have completed their first year at law school into their unpaid summer internship program and are asking the community to help provide them with free housing opportunities while they are here.
Attorney Kaitlin Amos, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office explained that over the years the Yuma community has always opened its doors to these interns, and she is hoping people are willing to do so again.
“It is challenging for these students to pay for their housing back home and rent someplace here, especially when they aren’t being paid,” Amos said.
She added that she knows it is asking a lot from the community, but without its generosity they would not be able to put on the internship program, because neither office has the funding to cover the intern’s housing expenses.
As for the students, the internship is often their first real-world legal experience, and past interns have reported that it was one of the highlights of their time in law school, and definitely contributed to them being hired later.
The program has also developed a great reputation over the years among law students and is widely known as one of the only places for experience outside of a classroom.
While here, the interns will get practical, hands-on experience such as doing research, observing court hearings, reviewing documents and disclosure, talking with clients, assisting with witness interviews and trial preparation and writing memos and motions. “It was great exposure and by far the best internship I did during law school,” Amos said. “I liked it so much that I took the state bar test in Arizona instead of California.”
Amos, who is originally from San Diego, participated in the internship during the summer of 2020 and said she wouldn’t have been able to do so if the free housing was not available.
“It was super helpful because it made all the difference for me,” Amos said.
Ideally, what Amos said she is looking for are people who have an extra room in their home and wouldn’t mind putting an intern up for a few months over the summer.
Also, in past years, homeowners who are away those months have offered their homes to the interns as house-sitting opportunities, so their residences don’t sit empty.
The students are all from Phoenix, Tucson and Ohio and will be beginning their 2nd year at their respective law school in the fall. Three of the interns will be working for the public defender’s office while the other two will be at the legal defender’s Office.
The internship program begins the last week of May and ends the first week of August.
Amos also felt that it is important for the community to know that her office has never received a complaint about any of the interns from the members of the community who have offered them housing.
Anyone who is able to assist the Public or Legal Defender’s Offices with free housing opportunities for interns this summer is asked to call 928-817-4600 and ask for attorney Kaitlin Amos.