Fans! We went 60 games during the regular season and two playoff series with cardboard cut outs in stadiums this year.
But finally, on Monday, 11,000 fans were in attendance for the Atlanta Braves’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.
It was a breath of fresh air hearing live reactions and roars instead of the fake generated crowd noises tv stations and MLB ballparks have blasted this season.
It helps even more that a majority of the fans in the crowd were Atlanta Braves fans. I sure have missed hearing the warchant (yes, despite being a die-hard Gators fan, I enjoy the Braves’ warchant) and tomahawk chops.
And I enjoyed it even more by defeating the boys in blue and move another game closer to clinching a berth in the World Series.