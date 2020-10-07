The man arrested in the vicinity of East 17th Street and South Riley Avenue on Monday afternoon has been identified as 32-year-old Juan Manuel Alejandre.
While the Arizona Department of Public Safety initially reported incorrectly that it was not their case, DPS spokesperson Bart Graves confirmed on Tuesday that Alejandre was in fact was being sought by detectives in Yuma from the Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM).
Graves went on to explain that on Monday Yuma GITTEM detectives, who were being assisted by U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP), located Alejandre, a known gang member with a valid felony warrant.
During the apprehension attempt, Alejandre failed to comply with commands and fled on foot into a gated vehicle tow yard that was in the same vicinity.
A helicopter from the U.S. Border Patrol, which was also involved in the apprehension, was able to maintain a visual on Alejandre and direct the GIITEM detectives and Marshals to his location.
With the assistance of the Yuma Police Department, which sent members of its Special Enforcement Team (SET) and some canines to assist in the search, Alejandre was eventually found hiding in the trunk of a vehicle.
He was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Yuma County jail on the felony arrest warrant and other pending additional charges.
Those additional charges include possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession or use of a weapon in a drug offense.
He is also facing charges of possession of a narcotic drug for sale and possession of a dangerous drug for sale. His bond has been set at $100,000.
Yuma police also blocked off portions of both 17th Street and Riley Avenue as a precaution.
(GIITEM) is a statewide multi-agency task force led by the AZDPS Gang Enforcement Bureau.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.