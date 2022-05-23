License and registration, please.
That wasn’t necessary Saturday night at Cocopah Speedway where the roles were reversed, and the drivers behind the wheel of 14 race cars going faster than the posted speed limit, if there was one, were members of the Yuma-area law enforcement community.
In the 10-lap Law Enforcement Challenge, which featured those who wear a badge, Yuma’s Frank Cordova, with the Arizona Department of Transportation Compliance and Enforcement Division, drove off with the win over his peers.
Johnny Ambriz, with the California Highway Patrol out of Winterhaven, finished second, Sgt. Russell Russom, with the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, was third, Jesus Solis, with Cocopah Police Department, was fourth and Alexis Meza, with Yuma Police Department, was fifth.
The race was the final event ofd the evening that was billed as Law Enforcement Appreciation Night.
Also on the night’s program were the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series Southwest Region 360-sprint cars, which saw Gary Taylor, from Snohomish, Wash., win the 25-lap feature event.
In undercard action, Yuma’s Bobby Horton got Cordova’s car warmed up for the law enforcement event by winning the IMCA Hobby Stoc, 20-lap feature, after starting 13th in the grid; Yuma’s Hudson Morris added another win to his growing list of victories, taking the IMCA Sport Compact, 20-lap feature after starting 10th; and Phoenix’s Anthony Madrid drove off with the Pure Stock 20-lap feature event win.
Also, Kelly Weitzel, from El Cajon, Calif., took home two trophies o the night, winning the two-car Junior Sprint feature and the Mini Dwarf Masters Division feature, and Yuma’s Colton Murphy won the Mini Dwarf Sportsman Division feature event.
The night’s racing was the last event of the first half of the 2022 season. With the exception of the Freedom Fest Demolition Derby and Monster Trucks on July 2, the track will be closed for the summer break and will reopen for racing Sept. 24 with the Deacon Dick Memorial.