20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
Developing and implementing strategic plans and company policies, maintaining an open dialogue with clients, staff and community partners. Setting goals and establishing strategies for coordinating activities within the community and our staff.
How long have you been in this profession?
I have been a nurse for about a year, but running my home health business for two years. I have been working with the elderly community as as caregiver since 2005elder care since 2005.
What do you love about your job or industry?
I love helping people! It runs in my family. I know I was put on this earth to serve my community and those in need. I find happiness and personal satisfaction from knowing that the comfort and care I provide enriches the lives of people around me.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
It would have to be the day of of my grand opening for my business, Thursday, July 16, 2022. We had a huge event and the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce joined us. My mom was next to me as we cut the ribbon together. In that moment of so much happiness many memories came to mind and just knowing that every effort, every hour my mom worked extra to provide for my siblings and I as a single mother had allowed me to chase my dreams. The joy in my mom’s eyes made every sacrifice worth it.
What is your favorite quote?
Si se puede! Yes you can!
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
Embrace feedback and learn from your mistakes. Every problem should be viewed as an opportunity,
What is in your future?
Happiness! Health!! And breaking generational cycles.
If you could go back in time or go into the future, what year would you visit and why?
I’ve sat and thought of this for a moment and I really couldn’t decide. My past has molded me into the person I am today and my future is unknown and I like it that way. I continue to work hard daily to accomplish my personal goals and the goals I have set to make my community a better place.
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
A wolf.
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
Dwayne Johnson THE ROCK. He outworks every single person in the industry. Has a strict regimen that allows him to take care of himself, his family, and be the best at what he does. Like to meet him to get some pointers and how he is so consistent in every aspect of his life.
Please share any additional information that you would like the selection committee to know.
I am first generation born in the U.S. I am hard working and always have a positive attitude. I am a woman of faith and am lead by faith not by fear. If I do not know the answer to a question or am not able to provide a resource, I will try my best to get an answer or lead you in the right direction for the resource needed.