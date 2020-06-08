06082020-Fishing-5990.jpg

A young man tries his luck as catching a fish in the East Main Canal between 3rd Street and 5th Street. According to yumabassman.com, the canals in and around Yuma lend themselves to some good fishing, offering channel cats, largemouth and smallmouth bass, flatheads and stripers.

 RANDY HOEFT
