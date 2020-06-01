Right Now
82°
Sunny
- Humidity: 43%
- Cloud Coverage:%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 11 Extreme
- Sunrise: 05:31:10 AM
- Sunset: 07:41:45 PM
Today
Sunny. Very hot. High 104F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 107F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Latest News
- Ducey announces weeklong curfew in Ariz.
- Yumans peacefully protest over the weekend
- YRMC testing possible COVID-19 treatment
- In Custody
- Mexican Consulate in Yuma reopens for limited service
- Reopening of Yuma state parks delayed
- YUHSD hosting virtual info session to discuss athletics
- The Latest: Berlin protest of Floyd death marks 3rd day
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Yuma Strong’: YRMC now celebrating COVID-19 discharges under special code
- YRMC transfers patients to other hospitals
- Yuma could be next COVID-19 hot spot
- Judge reduces bond for 19-year-old Marine charged in underage sex case
- Yuma BP assists in raid of 200-acre site in Blythe; pot seized, 104 detained
- Se aplicará toque de queda en todo el estado
- Proponen consultoría para atraer nuevo mercado a Somerton
- Sale de YRMC luego de batalla exitosa contra COVID-19
- Baseball promoter makes write-in bid for San Luis City Council
- ‘It’s a great honor’: Longtime Yuma Rotarian, Teacher of the Year organizer awarded for ‘lifetime achievement’ in education
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
-
1 Jun
-
1 Jun
-
1 Jun
-
1 Jun
-
1 Jun
-
1 Jun