In the Mesa del Sol Friday Twilight League shamble Mike Daily shot a sizzling 34 as he and Denney McKay won net with a 28. Aaron Miller and JR Henderson also shot 28 but lost a scorecard playoff. Fred Blohm was also on fire shooting a 31 as he and Michael Pancrazi won low gross with a 29. Next week’s format is a net best ball.
In the Desert Hills Men’s Association Invitational Best Ball, Andrew Gianaros and Randy Norred won first gross with a 67. Sean Toomey and Jeremy Caddell tied with the teams of Gabe Plaza and Bill Bort and Stewart Namao and Mario Luna for second at 68. Jonathan and Robert Beverly won low net in a scorecard playoff with a 60. John Holbrook and Chris Harmon were second.
At Las Barrancas in the Silver League, Larry Garrett and Art McLaughlin won gross. Frankie Allen and Larry Villa were the net winners. Ken Kingston, Maribeth Evans, Mike Costello and Terry Longworth were the team winners.
In the Foothills Men’s League, Greg Beatie, Larry Nicholson and Mike Costello were the gross winners. Roger Sprague, Dennis Wagner and Buddy Hartley won net.
In the Mesa del Sol Monday Quota League, Hank Browning won first with 6.98 points. Bob Lauer was second at 6.8. Bob Rehn was third and David Lloyd fourth.
In Pinky’s Picks at Mesa del Sol, Jack Parker won first. Garry Sletten finished second with Gary Whitcomb third and Phyllis Mashburn fourth.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League best ball, Chris Beltran and Andy Rico won low net with a 30. Aaron Miller and John Holbrook were second at 31. Tark Rush and Dean Wolfe were third at 32. Ernie Jimenez and Jonathan Kennedy won gross with a 31. John Holbrook took the lead in the summer point race with Patrick Farrell, Rush, Wolfe and Kennedy close behind. Next week’s event is a black and blue net scramble.
In the Mesa del Sol Mixed Friday League 2 person best ball, Harry McKemy and David Lloyd won the first flight with a net 63. Tied for second at 67 were Shannon Mason and Rod Donner, Steve Parrish and Jack Parker. In the second flight Marilyn Cotter and Sam Samples won with a net 63. Tim Segrest and Roger Brown were second at 64.
Upcoming events
The Desert Hills golf shop will reopen for business August 22.
August 22 & 23: Yuma Golf & Country Club Men’s Deli Invitational. Contact pro shop.
The Yuma City Championship set for September 4, 5 and 6 at Desert Hills has been canceled. It will be held again on Memorial Day Weekend in 2021,
September 12: Friends of Patrick Velarde Scramble. Contact rochoa1961@gmail.com or ptvelarde@yahoo.com.
September 19: Desert Hills Men’s Association Individual Stroke Play. Contact bclark911@yahoo.com.
September 19: Gila Ridge High School Golf Teams Scramble, raising funds for the Girls and Boys golf teams. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
September 25, 26, 27: Yuma Golf & Country Club Men’s Best Ball. Contact the golf shop.
September 26: Foothills Rotary Scramble. Contact dietmarus@yahoo.com.
Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com.