In front of the Crane Schools District Governing Board Room and Professional Center facing Avenue C stands a green Little Free Pantry. This pantry–an idea made reality by the now-eighth graders at Gowan Science Academy–is free for anyone in the community to use.
Principal Jamie Haines and eighth-graders Christopher Estrella and Edwin Hernandec really hope to see more people use it for their benefit.
In an interview with the Sun, Haines explained that the idea was developed by Gowan’s seventh-graders near the end of last school year because they wanted to give back to the community. The seventh graders fundraised $500 for it by holding a non-uniform day where students could pay a dollar to wear something other than their uniform.
With the funds, the pantry was made to order and ready for use by the beginning of the school year. Estrella and Hernandec had filled the pantry with all the food and supplies that were gathered, but they report they hadn’t seen much use yet.
“We have ramen noodles, granola bars, tuna packets, and other foods that don’t expire quickly,” said Hernandec. He also mentioned that the pantry also has essential supplies like diapers.
According to the Little Free Pantry website, “The mini pantry movement is a grassroots, crowdsourced solution to immediate and local need. Whether a need for food or a need to give, mini pantries help feed neighbors, nourishing neighborhoods.”
Stating the importance of providing for people who need food and can’t afford it, Estrella shared how when he had moved to Yuma three years ago, there was a period where he and his family had relied on the school’s cafeteria for assistance. “I think the pantry is a great idea because something like that would have helped my family at that time,” he said.
Haines noted that while the community can find help in the food bank, it’s across town. A pantry in front of the school (as well as Salida Del Sol elementary) can help make some free food a little more accessible to nearby community members.
Both Haines and the students also shared that they hope to alleviate some of the shame that can come from needing help by the words printed on the pantry: “Take what you need, leave what you can.”
“I actually want to see people grabbing from it,” said Hernandec.
Noting the current lack of awareness, the students hope that by having it registered on littlefreepantry.org and having it shared in this article, more people will come to benefit from the pantry.
To find more information on the pantry, visit littlefreepantry.org.
